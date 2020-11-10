Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil trends on Twitter as the film get a rerun in Tamil Nadu’s cinema halls

Thalapathy Vijay's previous film Bigil is getting a rerun in Tamil Nadu's cinema halls as theatres reopen months after the lockdown for COVID 19.

After about eight months of being shut down, theatres in Tamil Nadu have reopened from today. Since the government has not yet approved new films to be released in theatres, cinema halls are running old films and those that were running when the lockdown was imposed. Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil, which was a blockbuster during Diwali 2019, is now getting a re-release in theatres. With this, fans are sharing their movie tickets and their favourite moments in the film with #Bigil in Twitter.

Directed by Atlee Kumar, the sports drama had Vijay as the lead actor, while Nayanthara was seen playing the role of the leading lady. The film also starred Anand Raj, Yogi Babu in key roles, while Jackie Shroff was seen as the main antagonist. Bigil was bankrolled by AGS Entertainment. Vijay played dual roles in the film - one of a gangster's father Rayappan and the other of his son, Bigil, who was a football player turned coach.

A while ago, the film made the headlines after an IT raid was conducted in the office and residences of the film’s producer, director and Thalapathy Vijay. Meanwhile, Vijay will be next seen in Master directed by Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Malavika Mohanan and Nayanthara will be seen as the female leads. The film was supposed to release on April 8. However, it did not happen as per the plan due to the ongoing COVID 19 outbreak.

