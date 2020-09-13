Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil: Verithanam song reaches 100 million views YouTube

The song titled Verithanam, was composed by Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman, and it was Thalapathy Vijay's intro song for the film.

Thalapaty Vijay’s Bigil is undoubtedly one of the most favourite movies of the actor. Directed by Atlee Kumar, the sports drama features Vijay in Duel roles and it turned out to be one of the highest grossers of the year. Now, in a happy news to the fans of Vijay, the song Verithanam from the film has received 100 million views on the video sharing application YouTube. The film had music composed by Oscar winning composer AR Rahman, and all the songs of the film were huge hits.

Starring Nayanthara as the leading lady, the film had Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff as the main antagonist. The sports drama had Vijay playing two roles: One as a local don, and the other was that of a football player turned coach. Apart from the nail-biting sports sequences, the film had powerful empowering messages for women and acid attack survivors. The film also starred Anand Raj, Yogi Babu and Vivek in other critical roles.

Meanwhile, Vijay is awaiting the release of his next film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Titled Master, the film has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, while Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the female lead. The film is bankrolled by Xavier Brutto and it is expected that the film will hit the big screens in this Diwali or next year’s Pongal. It was supposed to be released in summer 2020. However, the release did not happen owing to the pandemic situation.

