Thalapathy Vijay’s costar in Ghilli Ruben Jay passes away after testing positive for COVID 19

While Ruben Jay made appearances in several other Tamil films, he is remembered for his notable roles in Ghilli and Dhool.
Thalapathy Vijay's costar in Ghilli Ruben Jay passes away after testing positive for COVID 19
Popular supporting actor Ruben Jay passed away due to coronavirus. Actor Ruben played supporting roles in movies including Vijay’s Ghilli and Vikram starrer Dhool. In Gilli, he played the role of the kabaddi match referee and he appeared as a TTR in the movie Dhool. Only recently actor Florent Pereira died of Covid-19. Now the death of talented actor Ruben has come as a shocker to the Kollywood industry. Tamil film industry has been hearing bad news very frequently due to the pandemic outbreak.

The 54-year old actor was apparently being treated for lung cancer and was recently diagnosed with COVID 19. He died at a private hospital in Trichy. Fans and media personalities have shared their condolences on social media while some paid tributes to the veteran actor. While he made appearances in several other Tamil films, he is remembered for his notable roles in Ghilli and Dhool. He has also worked as a screenwriter on certain occasions.

This year alone, several actors in the south film industry including Chiranjeevi Sarja, Vadivel Balaji, and several other popular actors passes away due to various medical reasons. Celebrities and the fans of the actor took to their social media spaces and offered condolences to the actor’s family, and expressed how shocked they were to hear the news.

Credits :The Times Of India

