Thalapathy Vijay’s fan made motion poster for his birthday takes over the internet; WATCH

Fans are also changing their display pictures with a snap from the motion poster on all social media platforms and messaging apps.
8905 reads Mumbai
A special motion poster of Thalapathy Vijay was released by fans head of his birthday by the actor’s fans. As soon as the poster was uploaded online, it took over the internet with fans sharing the video across all social media platforms. Fans are also changing their display pictures with a snap from the motion poster on all social media platforms and messaging apps. This comes after the makers of Master released a special poster for his birthday which falls on June 22.

Owing to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, Thalapathy Vijay canceled his birthday celebrations and other social activities on his birthday. Vijay also personally requested the members of his fan clubs throughout the state to not involve or encourage any kind of celebration. Since there’s no official word about the teaser of his upcoming film Master, this fan made motion poster has come up as the need of the hour to satisfy the fans of the actors.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay’s Master team releases a special poster of the actor ahead of his birthday

Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist while Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen as the leading ladies. The makers had plans to release the film on April 9, 2020. However, it could not be released on the planned date due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Currently, the team is working on the post-production. It is expected that they will announce the release date by the end of this month.

Watch the motion poster here:

Credits :Twitter

Anonymous 18 minutes ago

Tholapathy masaru mari iraku

