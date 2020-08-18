  1. Home
Thalapathy Vijay’s fans take the internet by storm as emoticon for his film Mersal turns three

It is to be noted that Mersal is the first South Indian movie to get an emoji for its own. It was also the only Indian movie to use the Twitter Emoji for 72 Days.
Vijay Starrer Mersal was released 3 years ago amidst great expectations which soon turned to be a box-office hit. Since today marks the third year of the emoji on Twitter, fans of Thalapaty collectively flooded twitter with film’s achievement and throwback pictures. The hashtag ‘Mersal’ was trending on the micro-blogging site for quite some time. The emoji was released two months prior to the release of the movie as part of the film’s promotions.

The emoji had Thalapthy Vijay's signature pose from the film. It is to be noted that Mersal is the first South Indian movie to get an emoji for its own. It was also the only Indian movie to use the Twitter Emoji for 72 Days. The emoji trended with 14 different hashtags. Produced by Thenandal Studios, the film starred Nithya Menon, Samantha Akkineni and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles. AR Rahman’s scored music for the film. The song ‘Aalaporaan Thamizhan’ from Mersal found huge popularity among fans.

Director Atlee and Vijay teamed for the second time for this movie after Theri which was also a huge hit. Meanwhile, Vijay’s upcoming movie Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj set great expectations among fans and theatre owners who hope to regain their business which is affected by the Pandemic. The film has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, while Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen as the leading ladies. Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das will be seen playing key roles in Master, which has music scored by Anirudh Ravichander.

