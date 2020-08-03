Thalapathy Vijay’s friendship day photos go viral as he catches up with them on video call

Apparently, Vijay had a video conference with the cast and crew of his upcoming film Master too. Malavika Mohanan, Anirudh Ravichander among the others took part in the call.

Kollywood movie buffs and fans of Thalapathy Vijay know about the actor, how he treats friendship. Photos of the actor’s meetings with his friends including actors Srinath and Sanjeev, have often leaked online before the lockdown. The way he addresses his fans as ‘Nanba’ (buddy) is enough to make his fans go gaga. Now that the current pandemic situation is forcing people to stay indoors, it looks like Thalapathy had a video chat with his friends on friendship day.

Snaps of their video call were leaked online and they went viral as soon as they surfaced on social media. Apparently, Vijay had a video conference with the cast and crew of his upcoming film Master too. Malavika Mohanan, Anirudh Ravichander among the others took part in the call. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay was last seen in Atlee Kumar directorial Bigil, which had Nayanthara as the leading lady. The sports drama had Vijay playing dual roles.

He will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master. The film has Anirudh Ravichander composing music. It is to me noted that the audio tracks of the film were launched in a formal event before the lockdown was imposed. The film has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen as the leading ladies, whith Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will be seen playing a key role. Master’s release date is expected to announce after the lockdown is lifted.

