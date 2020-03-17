Thalapathy Vijay’s group selfie from Master audio launch is unmissable; Check it out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Thalapathy Vijay's selfie from the audio launch of his next film Master has taken over the internet, as people have been sharing it across all social media platforms.

The audio tracks of Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film, Master was launched in a grand event on Saturday. The event is still the talk of the town as Vijay and Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi’s speeches from the event are still making headlines. While Vijay’s positive remark on his ‘friend Ajith’ has gone viral on social media, Vijay Sethupathi’s statement on friendship with Vijay greatly moved the fans of both the stars. Now, a selfie that Vijay took with his fans during the event is making rounds on social media.

This selfie is specifically making rounds as it is similar to the one that the Bigil actor took at the time of the infamous Income Tax raid at his residence. Both the selfies look similar and fans are going gaga over the photo, sharing it on all social media platforms. For the unversed, Vijay’s selfie with his fans from the sets of the movie in Neyveli took over the internet. When the Income Tax officials conducted a raid at the actor’s residence, fans of the star showed up at the sets and Vijay climbed on top of a van and took a selfie.

Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is produced by XB Film Creators. It is expected that the film will hit the big screens in October 2020. The film has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist and Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen as female leads. Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, who will be seen in a key role in Master, will apparently have a grey shade in Master.

