Thalapathy Vijay’s Master audio to be launched soon? Find out

The makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s Master released a single track – Kutti Kathai earlier this month and the song is already a huge hit. Now, in a sweet piece of news to the south star’s fans, media reports suggest that the audio of Master will be launched in the second week of March. Though there has been no official word about it, the news has made fans go gaga. Just a day after the release of the video, it has crossed 9 million views and broke the internet.

There are also reports claiming that the audio launch will happen in a grand event. While all of the actor’s audio launches have happened in Chennai, this time, the makers have reportedly chosen Coimbatore as the location to launch the audio tracks of the most awaited film. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music. The single track Kutti Kathai was penned by Arunraja Kamaraj and the song was sung by Vijay himself.

Directed by Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master also stars Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi Shanthanu as antagonists. Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen as the female leads in the film. So far, the makers have released three posters for the film. While the first two posters had Vijay, the third one featured Vijay Sethupathi and Vijay. It is expected that the film will hit the big screens in October 2020 during the festival holidays.