Thalapathy Vijay’s Master: First look of Malavika Mohanan RELEASED

Master actor Malavika Mohanan took to her Twitter space and shared her first look from the film, which has Vijay as the lead and Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist.

While fans of Kollywood megastar Vijay are ecstatic after the audio launch of his next film Master, actor Malavika Mohanan, who will be seen playing the female lead in the film, took to her Twitter space and shared her first look from the film. In the photo, she can be seen in what looks like college corridor, carrying a pile of books in her hand, while Vijay was seen standing next to her, with headphones and a bag.

As soon as the Tweet was shared, it took over the social media and fans have been sharing it across all social media platforms. It was reported sometimes back that both Malavika and the film’s another female lead, Andrea Jeremiah will have jaw stopping stunt sequences. Malavika Mohanan has been paired opposite Vijay, and for her role in the film, she was reportedly trained parkour for about two months. It is expected that Master will have some high octane action sequences involving Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika.

Books full of ‘kutti stories’! @anirudhofficial dropping some of the grooviest tracks of the year soon! #Master #MasterAudioLaunch pic.twitter.com/nkbAG0f9Jc — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) March 15, 2020

The star cast of Master includes Vijay Sethupathi, who will play the antagonist, Gouri Kishan of 96 fame, Shantanu Bhagyaraj, and Arjun Das among the others. Reports suggest that the film’s pre-release business has touched Rs 200 crore. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music and Sathyan Sooryan for the camera work and Philomin Raj for editing. The film’s audio tracks were launched in an official event yesterday. It is being reported that the film will be based on a Korean film, that narrated a story about a school for the hearing-impaired children.

