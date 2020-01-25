Thalapathy Vijay’s Master: Here’s an exciting new update on the third look release

Makers of Thalapathy Vijay's Master, took to Twitter and announced that the film's third look will be revealed in the month of February.

It will only be fair to say that Thalapathy Vijay’s Master is one of the most anticipated films of this year. While we are waiting for new updates about the film, the makers took to their Twitter space and announced that the film’s third look will be revealed Tomorrow, on the occasion of Republic day. It is expected that the third look poster will have Vijay Sethupathi's look in the film.The film has a talented ensemble of cast including Vijay Sethupathy as antagonist, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah as female leads.

Gouri Krishna of 96 fame, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das will be seen playing supporting roles in Master. Reports suggest that the final schedule of the movie will be wrapped up by next month. Some media reports claim that the film’s pre-release business has touched Rs 200 crore. While Anirudh Ravichander is composing music, Sathyan Sooryan has been roped in for the camera work. The second look Master was unveiled by the makers last week. In the poster, the actor can be seen posing a striking pose, dressed in black.

Latest reports suggest that, both Malavika Mohanan and Andrea will have stunning stunt sequences in the film. Malavika Mohanan is also getting trained for Parkour and she will have a power packed stunt sequence with Vijay Sethupathi. Malavika Mohanan has been paired opposite Vijay, and for her role in the film, she has been training in parkour for the past two months.

