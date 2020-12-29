Thalapathy Vijay’s Master to hit the big screens on January 13: Official announcement

The makers of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Master have revealed that the film will be released on January 13.

The makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Master have announced officially that the film will hit the big screens on January 13, 2021 ahead of Pongal holidays. This will be the first big budget Tamil film to hit the big screens after the lockdown for COVID 19, and it goes without saying that it is a huge news to the fans of Thalapathy Vijay. It was announced by the makers last week that the film has received U/A certification from the CBFC.

It was also reported sometimes back that the makers may open ticket booking on January 7. However, there is no official update on this yet. It was also reported recently that Vijay had met the Tamil Nadu CM and requested him to relax the norms of theatre capacity by increasing the audience capacity to 100 percent in theatres. The film was originally planned for a summer 2020 release. However, it did not happen owing to the lockdown for COVID 19. Yesterday, Tamil Nadu Theater Association’s leader Thiruppur Subramaniyam had announced that Master will be released on January 13 ahead of the Pongal holidays.

See the official Tweet here:

Also Read: Vijay starrer Master's runtime to be the longest for Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial?

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, while Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the leading lady. Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das will be seen playing key roles in the most anticipated Kollywood flick. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the film and the songs are huge hits already.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×