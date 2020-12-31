Thalapathy Vijay’s Master: Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial to be released in Kannada; See poster

After releasing Kutti Story song in Telugu and teaser in Hindi, the makers of Master have now released the poster in Kannada.

The makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Master have released the film’s poster in Kannada while revealing that the film will be released in Kannada too. A while ago, the film’s teaser in Hindi was released and the makers also released the song titled Kutti Story in Telugu. Now that the makers have revealed the news about the Kannada release, it has come as a treat to the movie buffs in Karnataka, and the poster is making the rounds on social media.

Recently, the makers revealed Twitter that the Censor Board of Film Citification has awarded the film a U/A. The film will be released on January 13 and it is the first Tamil biggie to the big screens after the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist while Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the leading lady. Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will be seen playing key roles in the most anticipated Kollywood flick.

The film was supposed to hit the big screens in summer 2020. However, the release did not happen as per the plan owing to the pandemic situation. Meanwhile, other than this, Vijay has been roped in to play the lead role in the upcoming yet to be titled film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Recently, Sun Pictures announced the project and it is expected that more details regarding the same will be made in the upcoming days.

Credits :Twitter

