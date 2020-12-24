Thalapathy Vijay's Master: Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial gets U/A certificate as makers gear up for the release

The makers of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Master have revealed that it has been awarded U/A certification and that the film may release soon.

The makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s Master have announced on Twitter that the Censor Board of Film Citification has awarded the film a U/A. Announcing the news, the makers also hinted at that the film may be released soon. Sharing a rear view poster of Thalapathy Vijay from the film, the makers revealed the news. XB Film Creators, who is bankrolling the ambitious project wrote on Twitter, “And it's here! U/A certification for namma #Master. See you soon”

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist while Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the leading lady. Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will be seen playing key roles in the most anticipated Kollywood flick. The film was supposed to hit the big screens in summer 2020. However, the release did not happen as per the plan owing to the pandemic situation.

See the Tweet here:

Also Read: Paava Kadhaigal: Vignesh Shivan pens a heart felt note to his fans for their reviews of ‘Love Panna Uttranum’

Sometimes back, it was rumoured that the film will hit the big screens on Pongal 2021. As the makers have hinted that the film may be released soon, it can be expected that it will be Thalapathy Pongal next year. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the film. Talking about the film, Vijay Sethupathi had said that he will be seen as the most ruthless villain in the film. Touted to be a college drama, the film has been making the headlines ever since it was announced. On Diwali, the makers released the teaser and it turned out to be a huge hit.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×