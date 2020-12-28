Thalapathy Vijay’s Master: The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial to hit the big screens on January 13?

This new report comes after the rumours of Vijay's meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami came up.

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Master is all over the headlines for many reasons. While the report on Vijay’s meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami is still making the rounds, a new report about the movie has now come up. Apparently, the makers will release the film on January 13. According to media reports, Tamil Nadu Theater Association’s leader Thiruppur Subramaniyam has announced that Master will be released on January 13 ahead of the Pongal holidays.

It was also reported recently that Vijay had met the Tamil Nadu CM and requested him to relax the norms of theatre capacity by increasing the audience capacity to 100 percent in theatres. While no official announcement on this meeting is made yet, the makers of Master recently revealed that the film has been awarded U/A by the Censor Board of Film Certification. The makers also hinted that the film may be released soon. Earlier when the makers of other films announced OTT releases, XB Film Creators stated that they will wait for the theatres to function and release the film in theatres.

They also stated that the film might hit the big screens on Diwali 2020 or Pongal 2021. The film was originally planned for a summer 2020 release. However, it did not happen owing to the lockdown. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, while Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the leading lady. Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das will be seen in pivotal roles.

Olikkum per ondru arangame adhira vaikum! Thadukkum kaalam thaandi adhu paravi nirkum! Nanba, massive release update tomorrow at 12.30pm. Get ready! #MasterUpdate #Master pic.twitter.com/IzADAJJOUF — XB Film Creators (@XBFilmCreators) December 28, 2020

Credits :Thanthi TV

