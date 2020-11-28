Thalapathy Vijay’s Master: Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial to hit the big screens on Pongal 2021?

After various speculation regarding the film's OTT release, it is being reported that the film will hit the big screens on Pongal 2021.

In an amazing news to the fans of Thalapathy Vijay, a report has come up stating that the makers of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer are planning to release the film directly in theatres on Pongal 2021. While the makers have not announced the same officially, it has been trending wildly on the micro blogging website since morning. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master was supposed to hit the big screens in Summer 2020. However, it did not happen owing to the current pandemic situation.

The film’s teaser recently reached a milestone by receiving 2 million views on YouTube. After a huge anticipation, the makers released the teaser on Diwali. Though the makers have not officially announced anything regarding the film’s release, it can be expected that the announcement will be made any time soon as theatres are being operated in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: Bellamkonda Sreenivas to make his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of Prabhas' Chatrapathi

Master has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor, while Malavika Mohanan will be seen playing the leading lady. Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das will be seen playing some key roles, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist. Touted to be a college drama, Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the film which is bankrolled by Xavier Brutto’s XB Film Creators. The film has been making the headlines ever since it was announced. Though it has been a while since the film’s shooting was wrapped up, the pandemic situation delayed the film’s release.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×