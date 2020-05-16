Thalapathy Vijay’s Master: Lokesh Kanagaraj shares PHOTO from post production

Taking to a photo sharing app Instagram, Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master's director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a photo of the post production work of the film.

After the Tamil Nadu government granted permission to production houses to resume the post production works of film, several Tamil movies’ post production works have resumed. In that list, makers of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master have also resumed with the editing work of the film. Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has directed the film, took to his Instagram space and shared a photo from the editing studio. Sharing the photo, he wrote on the photo sharing app, “Go ahead, make my day #MASTER #POSTPRODUCTION”.

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Master is one of the most expected movies of the year. The makers had plans to release the film on April 8. However, as the lockdown was imposed, they could not finish the film on the expected date. The film has Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan as female leads, and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music and it is produced by XB Movie Creators.

Other than Master many Kollywood movies’ post production works have started. While the makers of Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman have resumed with the dubbing work, Siva Karthikeyan’s upcoming film Doctor’s team has resumed with the video editing work. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 makers are editing the portions that have been shot already. Coming back to Master, it is expected that the makers will announce the release date as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×