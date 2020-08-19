  1. Home
Thalapathy Vijay’s Master Makers are disappointed over the delay in release says Lokesh Kanagaraj

The XB Film Creator's production venture has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, while Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the leading ladies.
August 19, 2020
Thalapathy Vijay’s Master is one of the most anticipated movies of the Kollywood industry. While we all are waiting for the makers to come up with new updates about the film, it looks like we have to wait for the lockdown to be over to know more about the film. Talking during an interview, Lokesh Kanagaraj said that the makers will not be able to send any updates unless the lockdown is lifted.

In an interview with The Hindu Tamil, Lokesh Kanagaraj said that the makers were also disappointed with the delay in the film’s release. He was quoted as saying, “Fans of Thalapathy are asking for updates. But we don’t have any update now, and we cannot give any until the lockdown is lifted. All of us are disappointed with the delay. But whenever the film releases, it will be a celebration”.

Bankrolled by XB Film Creators, Master has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, while Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the leading ladies. Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das will be seen playing critical roles in the film. Recently, the makers revealed that they don’t have plans to release it directly on OTT platforms. The film will get a theatrical release either during this year’s Diwali or next year’s Pongal, said producer Xavier Brutto during an interview. The film was supposed to hit the big screens on April 6. But it got delayed due to the ongoing pandemic situation.

