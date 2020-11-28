Thalapathy Vijay’s Master: Makers clear the air after rumours on the film’s release went viral

In the statement, the makers revealed that the film will not get a direct release on OTT platform even though a populat service provider approached them.

The recent press release from the Master's team has debunked all the rumours regarding the release of the film in OTT platforms. The release comes at a time when rumours were ripe that Netflix has bought the digital streaming rights of Master for a whopping amount. The makers took to Twitter to share the post as well. It stated that Master will have a theatrical release to survive the on-going crisis and sought cooperation from the theatre owners to stand with them to revive the tamil film industry.

The team also acknowledged that a giant streaming giant approached them for an OTT release. Master is one of the most anticipated films of Kollywood. The teaser released on November 14 received rave response from fans as well as critics. The teaser currently has a whopping 40 million views on YouTube. “We understand and can feel the amount of excitement among the audience to celebrate out Master in theatres. We await the big day to come, as much as you do. With lot of rumours surfacing in the past few days, we would like to clarify our stand on it. Though we have an offer from a reputed OTT service provider, we prefer to the theatrical release,” the statement read.

See the press release here:

Directed by Kaithi Fame Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film features Vijay, Vijay Sethupathy, Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das and Andrea Jeremiah in lead roles. The film is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under the banner XB film creators.

