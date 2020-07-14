Thalapathy Vijay’s Master Makers have finished working on the trailer says Shanthnu Bhagyaraj

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the main antagonist. Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen playing the leading ladies.

At a time when fans are eagerly waiting for an official update from the team of Thalapathy Vijay’s Master, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, who is playing a key role in the film, has given out an interesting update. During an interview, he revealed that the makers have finished working on the trailer and he could not watch it. Talking about the incident, he revealed that he was annoyed about himself for missing out on watching it.

Apparently, when the Tamil Nadu government granted permission for filmmakers to work on post-production work, director Lokesh Kanagaraj had asked him to the editing studio. However, he gave it a skip as he was working on a short film. But he did not know that the team was watching the trailer and he missed it. Now that we know the trailer is ready, we can expect the makers to unveil it to the audience on some special day.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the main antagonist. Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen playing the leading ladies in Master. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music and the film’s audio tracks were launched in a grand event. The film was supposed to hit the big screens on April 8, but it did not happen due to the ongoing pandemic situation. Recently, the film’s producer Xavier Brutto revealed that the film will not get a direct release on OTT platforms and that it will be released during this year’s Deepavali or next year’s Pongal.

