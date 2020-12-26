Thalapathy Vijay’s Master: Makers of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial to open ticket booking on THIS date?

While the makers hinted that the film may be released soon, it is now being reported that the film will hit the big screens on January 7.

A couple of days back, the makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s Master announced on Twitter that the Censor Board of Film Certification has awarded the film a U/A Certificate. Announcing the news, the makers also hinted at that the film may be released soon. Now, at a time when fans are waiting to know the release date, a report has come up stating that the makers may open ticket booking on January 7. However, there is no official update on this yet.

Sometime back it was rumoured that the film will hit the big screens on Pongal 2021. As the makers have hinted that the film may be released soon, it can be expected that it will be Thalapathy Pongal next year. The film was supposed to hit the big screens in summer 2020. However, the release did not happen as per the plan owing to the pandemic situation. It is also reported that the film will have a pan Indian release. Recently, the makers also released the film’s Hindi teaser, and the Telugu version of the song Kutti Story.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, while Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the leading lady. Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will be seen playing key roles in the most anticipated Kollywood flick. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the film and the songs are huge hits already.

Credits :The Times Of India

