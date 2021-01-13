  1. Home
Thalapathy Vijay’s Master: Makers of Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial release the lyrical video of Vaathi Kabadi

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist.
Mumbai
Thalapathy Vijay’s Master: Makers of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial release the lyrical video of Vaathi Kabadi
It was revealed a couple of days in one of the promos of Thalapathy Vijay’s Master that the film will have a relevance with the actor’s superhit classic film Ghilli. Now, the makers have revealed the audio track titled Vaathi Kabadi, which shows us the glimpse of the whole Kabadi sequence of the film. In the promo of the sequence, Arjun Das was seen daring Vijay to play Kabadi with him. Vijay, on the other hand, was seen getting ready to play the game with the same background music as Ghilli.

Watch the video here:

Master hit the big screens today as a Pongal special. Ever since the release, the film has been receiving positive response from the audience. A leaked version of the film was released on piracy websites including Tamil Rockers and it has come as a major setback to the makers. A couple of days back, a few leaked videos were leaked online and it was reported that the makers had identified the source and have plans to take action.

Also Read: Pongal 2021, Makar Sankranti Special: Soorarai Pottru, 96, Viswasam to watch on Sun TV and other channels

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist. Malavika Mohanan will be seen playing as the leading lady. Arjun Das, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah and Gauri Kishan will be seen in some crucial roles. Master was supposed to hit the big screens in Summer 2020. However, it did not happen as per the plan owing to the lockdown for COVID-19.

