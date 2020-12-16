Thalapathy Vijay’s Master: Makers of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial to release the teaser’s Telugu version

The Tamil version of Master's teaser was released on Diwali and it was a huge hit. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaarj, Master has Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady.

In what has come as an exciting piece of news to the fans of Thalapathy Vijay, the teaser of his upcoming film Master is all set to be released in Telugu tomorrow at 6 pm. With this, Twitterati went berserk as fans are sharing how excited they are to see the teaser in Telugu. The Tamil version of the teaser was released on Diwali and it turned out to be a massive hit. Since it came as the first update since the lockdown, fans were thrilled to see it.

Master has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor, while Malavika Mohanan will be seen playing the leading lady. Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das will be seen playing some key roles, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist. Touted to be a college drama, Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the film which is bankrolled by Xavier Brutto’s XB Film Creators.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master was supposed to hit the big screens in Summer 2020. However, it did not happen owing to the current pandemic situation. Now that the teaser is released and theatres are reopened, it can be expected that the makers will come up with a release date soon. Meanwhile, it was announced last week that Thalapathy 65, which is Vijay’s next film, will be produced by Sun Pictures, and director Nelson Dilipkumar has been brought onboard to direct the film.

Credits :Twitter

