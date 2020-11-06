Thalapathy Vijay’s Master: Makers NOT to unveil trailer before locking release date

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master was supposed to be released in summer 2020. However, owing to the pandemic situation the release got delayed.

Recently, it was reported that the makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Master will not release the trailer on Diwali. Now, it is being reported that thy have no plans to release the same until the release date of the film is locked. Well, to the fans of Thalapathy, it indeed is a disappointment as they are desperately waiting for the trailer and teaser of the film. However, the makers have not come up with an official announcement regarding the trailer or teaser yet.

Master has Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady, while Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will be seen playing key roles. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is bankrolled by XB Film Creators. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music and all the songs have turned out to be super hits. The makers had plans to release the film in summer 2020. However, the release did not happen due to the pandemic situation.

Also Read: Vijay’s mother says he stopped talking with SA Chandrasekar because of his constant pressure to enter politics

While reports suggested that the makers were considering releasing the film directly on OTT platform, the makers denied the claims and said that they would wait for theatres to reopen no matter how long it takes. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Vijay’s next film will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, who has directed Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film Doctor. An official update about this collaboration is still awaited.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×