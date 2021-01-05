Thalapathy Vijay’s Master: Makers to release new promos every evening till the film is released

Taking to the Twitter space, the makers of Thalapathy Vijay's Master announced that a new promo will be released every evening.

Thalapathy Vijay’s fans are in for a huge treat every day. Yes, the makers of his upcoming film Master have now announced that they will release new teasers every evening till the film hits the big screens. Revealing the news, the makers wrote, “Each day is a #Master celebration! Let's add to the celebration with new #MasterPromo every evening. Stay tuned! #100MViewsForVaathiComing” As soon as the news came out, it has put the fans on a frenzy and they are sharing it across all social media platforms.

Last week, the makers revealed that the film will be released on January 13 ahead of the Pongal festival. After this announcement came up, the Tamil Nadu government announced that the theatres in the state will function with 100 percent capacity. The film was awarded U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification.

See the Tweet here:

Each day is a #Master celebration! Let's add to the celebration with new #MasterPromo every evening.

Stay tuned! #100MViewsForVaathiComing — XB Film Creators (@XBFilmCreators) January 5, 2021

Also Read: Aayirathil Oruvan 2: Dhanush to play the boy who escaped with Karthi in the original version?

The film was supposed to hit the big screens in summer 2020. However, the release did not happen as per the plan owing to the pandemic situation. It is also reported that the film will have a pan Indian release. Recently, the makers also released the film’s Hindi teaser and the Telugu and Kannada version of the song Kutti Story. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist. Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the leading lady, while Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will be seen in key roles.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×