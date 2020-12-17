Thalapathy Vijay’s Master: Makers RELEASE Telugu teaser of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaarj, Master has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist.

Whenever there is any update about Kollywood’s sensational actor Thalapathy Vijay, fans of the actor from across the world take over the internet. In one such incident, the makers of Master have released the film’s Telugu teaser and it has taken the internet by storm. Since yesterday, #MasterTeluguTeaser has been trending on the microblogging website and now that the teaser is released, fans are going bananas.

Watch the teaser here:

The Tamil version of the teaser was released on Diwali and it turned out to be a massive hit. Since it came as the first update since the lockdown, fans were thrilled to see it. Master has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist. Malavika Mohanan will be seen playing the leading lady. Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das will be seen playing some key roles. Touted to be a college drama, Master’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Xavier Brutto’s XB Film Creators have bankrolled the ambitious project. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master was supposed to hit the big screens in Summer 2020. However, it did not happen owing to the current pandemic situation. Now that the teaser is released and theatres are reopened, it can be expected that the makers will come up with a release date soon. Meanwhile, it was announced last week that Thalapathy 65, which is Vijay’s next film, will be produced by Sun Pictures, and director Nelson Dilipkumar has been brought onboard to direct the film.

