Thalapathy Vijay’s Master: Making of bike racing stunt for the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial leaked online

A video of Thalapathy Vijay performing bike stunt for his upcoming film Master has been leaked online and now it is going viral.

A video of Thalapathy Vijay performing a bike racing stunt for his upcoming film Master has been leaked online. With fans across all social media platforms sharing the video, it is now going viral. In the video, Vijay can be seen riding a bike slowly and it looks like it will be a slow-motion video. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the role of the main antagonist.

Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen as the leading ladies. Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will also be seen in a negative shade in Master. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s previous film Kaithi, which had Karthi as the lead actor turned out to be a box office hit. It is expected that the film will show Vijay in a different variant, as the writer Rathna Kumar opened up during an interview that Vijay will be seen in a new version in Master.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the film. Before COVID-19 crisis gripped India, the makers launched the film’s audio tracks in a grand event. Bankrolled by XB Film Creators, the makers had planned to release the film in the second week of April. Now, the revised release date is expected to be announced once the pandemic situation is contained. Currently, the makers have resumed with the film’s video editing work after the Tamil Nadu Government granted permission for the same.

