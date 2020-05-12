Thalapathy Vijay’s Master to Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman: Tamil films that have resumed post production work

After the Tamil Nadu government approved to resume post production work of film during the lockdown period, several top movies' works have been resumed.

Following a request to the Tamil Nadu government by FEFSI President RK Selvamani to allow post-production work to be resumed during the lockdown period, Tamil Nadu government granted permission for the same. While allowing this, the government has also issued advisory to have a maximum of 5 people to work on a project in a studio. The crew should also were masks and maintain social distancing. With this, many movies of Kollywood have started with the post production work. Here are top five movies that have resumed with the post production work.

1. Master

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Master is one of the most expected movies of the year. The makers had plans to release the film on April 8. However, as the lockdown was imposed, they could not finish the film on the expected date. Now, the makers have resumed with the video editing work of the film today. It is expected that they will soon reveal the film’s teaser, and come up with a new release date once the situation is settled down. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi fame, the film has Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan as female leads, and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music and it is produced by XB Movie Creators.

2. Mookuthi Amman

Lady Superstar Nayanthara will be next seen in RJ Balaji directorial Mookuthi Amman. While the makers revealed in January that the shooting has been wrapped up, the first look poster of Nayanthara in the avatar of a Goddess was also revealed in January. The film was supposed to be released on May 1. However, like all the other movies, the release of Mookuthi Amman was also postponed due to the lockdown imposed by the Central Government to contain the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The film is being jointly directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, while RJ Balaji will be seen playing a key role in the film. The makers have now resumed with the dubbing work of the film.

3. Chakra

Tamil star Vishal's first release of 2020 is going to be Chakra, which was supposed to be released on May 1. Directed by MS Anandan, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra as female leads. In November 2019, the title and the first look posters were released by ace filmmaker Gautham Menon on his social media handle. It is being reported that the film will have Vishal playing the role of an army officer. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music for the film and cinematography by Balasubramaniam. Produced by Vishal, under his banner Vishal Film Factory, the film also has Srushti Dange, Manobala, and Robo Shankar in key roles. Now the makers have resumed with the editing works of the film.

4. Indian 2

Directed by Shankar, Indian 2 is the sequel of 1996 film of the same name. Indian 2 has Kamal Haasan as the lead actor, while Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen as the female leads. The film’s production was postponed and rescheduled for several reasons including Kamal Haasan’s treatment. Next, the film’s earlier production house backed off and it was taken over by Lyca productions. In the most recent news, three crew members lost their lives on the sets of the film, after a crane in the property came down crashing. A case was filed against Kamal Haasan, Shankar and Lyca productions in this regard. After rumours mounted that the film as dropped, the makers recently revealed that they will resume the production work as soon as the lockdown is lifted. Now the makers are editing the portions that have been shot.

5. Doctor

Makers of Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film Doctor have started the editing of the film. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander, and the makers were eyeing for September 2020 release. However, the release might be delayed due to the lockdown. The film went on floors in the month of December last year and the first schedule has already completed. Doctor is written and directed by Kolamavu Kokila fame Nelson Dhilip Kumar. Priya Mohan will be seen opposite Sivakarthikeyan in the film. Doctor also stars Yogi Babu and Vinay in important roles.

Credits :Pinkvilla

