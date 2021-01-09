Thalapathy Vijay’s Master: New PROMO shows glimpses of Vijay Sethupathi’s avatar as a ruthless villain

In the new promo of Thalapathy Vijay's Master, the makers have shared some glimpses of Vijay Sethupathi's role as the main antagonist.

In the latest promo of Thalapathy Vijay’s Master, the makers have shown us a glimpse of Vijay Sethupathi’s role as the main antagonist. In the promo, the critically acclaimed actor can be seen having a face off with Thalapathy Vijay and a glimpse of the film’s action sequence was shown in the latest promo. He can be seen getting himself prepared to fight against Vijay, and few shots from the film’s teaser also complied today’s promo.

Talking about his role in the film, Vijay Sethupathi had earlier said in an interview that there not even a pinch of goodness in his role for the film. He said during an interview with The Times Of India, “Everyone has an ugly face them. I am not sure if there is a way to get rid of the face for anyone. But when one acts as a villain, there is a way of bringing that ugly face out. I play a ruthless gangster, and I thoroughly enjoyed it."

Watch the new promo here:

Vijay Sethupathi’s role in the film is named Bhavani, and his role will be shown in two different age groups. While the younger version is played by master Mahendran, Vijay Sethupathi plays the older version. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor, while Malavika Mohanan will be seen playing the leading lady. Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das and Gauri Kishan will be seen playing the other key roles.

Credits :Twitter

