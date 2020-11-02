Thalapathy Vijay’s Master to not hit the big screens on Diwali 2020?

It was expected that Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming film starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role will be released on Diwali 2020.

If media reports are anything to go by, the most anticipated film of Thalalapathy Vijay titled Master will not be released on Diwali 2020 as expected by the fans. Apparently, the makers have decided to wait for some more time as the film cannot be released across the globe if they release it on Diwali 2020. With this, it can be expected that it will get a Pongal release as the film’s producer Xavier Britto had earlier said during an interview that the film will hit the big screens on Diwali 2020 or Pongal 2021.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, while Malavika Mohanan will be seen playing the leading lady. Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das will be seen playing the key roles in the film. It was reported earlier that Vijay will be seen as a college professor in Master. The makers had initially planned to release the film in Summer 2020. However, it got delayed owing to the pandemic situation.

Also Read: Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Shooting of the multi starrer historical flick to be resumed in mid November?

It is expected that the makers will release the teaser or trailer of Master on Diwali. The film has music composed by sensational music director Anirudh Ravichander. Even before the pandemic situation gripped the nation, audio tracks were launched in a grand event. All the songs turned out to be megahits. On the birthday on Anirudh, the makers released the lyrical video of one of the songs, Quit Pannu Da.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×