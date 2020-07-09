Thalapathy Vijay’s Master: Producer gives a tentative release date; Confirms it will NOT be released on OTT

The film was supposed to hit the big screens on April 8, but it did not happen due to the ongoing pandemic situation.

At a time when fans of Thalapathy Vijay are desperately waiting to know the release date of his next film Master, the film’s producer Xavier Britto opened up during an interview that the film will not have a direct release on OTT platforms no matter how long it takes for theatrical release. He added that the film was made on a huge budget and it is only fair to wait for the theaters to reopen. The film was produced under his banner VB Film creators.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the main antagonist. Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen playing the leading ladies in Master. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music and the film’s audio tracks were launched in a grand event. The film was supposed to hit the big screens on April 8, but it did not happen due to the ongoing pandemic situation.

“Master will not release directly on OTT no matter on long it takes for all the theatres to reopen because the budget of the film is so huge. So, we will release the film directly on theatres no matter what and how long it takes. It could be this year’s Diwali or even next year’s Pongal. We will get a clear picture once things get settled and when the theatre industry gets back to business,” Galatta Media quoted Xavier Britto as saying.

