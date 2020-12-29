Thalapathy Vijayâ€™s Master to Ravi Tejaâ€™s Krack: South films that will have a Box Office clash on Pongal 2021

While the announcement of films are being done almost every day, it is expected that some more makers will announce release dates in the upcoming days.

After a long break, theatres in India are going to witness big ticket films during Sankranti/Pongal 2020. With the release of films by top stars, it is expected that the theatres in South India will see its old glory from January. Other than the announced releases, it is expected that makers of some more movies including Silambarasan TRâ€™s Eeswaran will announce the releases soon. Scroll on to see the list of South films that will be released during Pongal/Sankranti.

1. January 13 - MasterÂ

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist. Malavika Mohanan will be seen playing the leading lady. It also stars Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das and Andrea Jeremiah in key roles. The makers announced today that Master will be released on January 13, 2021.

2. January 14 â€“ Red

Directed by Kishore Tirumala, Tollywood film Red is produced by Krishna Chaitanya and Sravanthi Ravi Kishore under Sri Sravanthi Movies. Ram Pothineni will be seen playing dual roles, and Nivetha Pethuraj, Malvika Sharma and Amritha Aiyer will be sharing the screen space with him as the lead actresses.

3. January 14 â€“ Krack

Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasanâ€™s upcoming film Krack is directed by Gopichand Malineni. It is one of the most anticipated films of Tollywood. It was reported earlier that the film will get a direct release on OTT platforms. However, the report did not turn out to be true and the makers announced recently that the film will hit the big screens on January 14.

4. January 15 â€“ Alludu Adhurs

Written and directed by Santosh Srinivas and produced by Gorrela Subrahmanyam, Alludu Adhurs is touted to be a Rom-Com featuring Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Nabha Natesh, Anu Emmanuel, Sonu Sood and Prakash Raj in the lead roles.

