Thalapathy Vijay’s Master: Source of leaked video clips found; Makers to take action

According to the latest report, the source of the video leak has been identified and the makers are planning to take an action against the same.

Yesterday, some video clips from Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Master were leaked online. The film’s director Lokesh Kanagaraj and the production company XB Film Creators requested the fans not to watch them or share them but to wait for the film to be released in theatres. Now, according to a report in Sify, the source of the leak has been identified. The report added that it was a staffer from Sony who leaked the video. The makers are reportedly planning to take action against the company for letting it happen.

Requesting the fans not to share the video leaks, Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote, “Dear all It's been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours.” The makers, XB Film Creators have also sent out a request in the same regard. They wrote, “Team #Master requests you all not to forward/share any leaked content and if you come across anything of these sorts, please share it with us”.

Master has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist. Malavika Mohanan will be seen playing the leading lady. The film also stars Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Gauri Kishan and Arjun Das in key roles. The film was supposed to hit the big screens in the Summer 2020. However, it did not happen owing to the lockdown for pandemic.

Credits :Sify

