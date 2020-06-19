Thalapathy Vijay’s Master team releases a special poster of the actor ahead of his birthday

In the poster, an image with Vijay’s sculpture can be seen with different roles of Vijay from various movies building the sculpture.

A special poster of Thalapathy Vijay was released by 7 Screen Studios yesterday. This comes ahead of the actor’s birthday on June 22. As soon as the poster came up online, it took over the internet as fans shared it across all social media platforms. In the poster, an image with Vijay’s sculpture can be seen with different roles of Vijay from various movies building the sculpture. The poster has Vijay’s look from the movies Ghilli, Mersal, Thupakki and Pokiri.

Meanwhile, the actor recently made the headline after he canceled his birthday celebrations and other social activities owing to the recent coronavirus outbreak. Vijay also requested members of his fan clubs personally in all TN districts not to involve or encourage any kind of celebrations amid Covid-19 scare. While fans of the actor are expecting to see the teaser of his upcoming film, Master on the special occasion, no official confirmation has been made by the makers on the same.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist while Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen as the leading ladies. Master was supposed to hit the big screens on April 9, 2020. But the release was postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Currently, the team is working on the post-production. It is expected that they will announce the release date by the end of this month.

