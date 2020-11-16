Thalapathy Vijay’s Master: Teaser of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial reaches 2 million views

The teaser of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Master has reached 2 million views on the video streaming platform YouTube.

In an amazing news to the fans of Thalapathy Vijay, the teaser of his upcoming film Master has reached 2 million views on YouTube. After a long wait, the teaser was released on the occasion of Diwali following anticipations and expectations. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master was supposed to hit the big screens in Summer 2020. However, it did not happen owing to the current pandemic situation. Now that the teaser is released and theatres are reopened, it can be expected that the makers will come up with a release date soon.

Master has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor, while Malavika Mohanan will be seen playing the leading lady. Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das will be seen playing some key roles, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist. Touted to be a college drama, Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the film which is bankrolled by Xavier Brutto’s XB Film Creators.

Also Read: Saani Kaayidham: Dhanush shares Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan's new poster and it will leave you stunned

This release of the teaser came after fans took to Twitter and demanded the makers for an update from the makers of the film. Though the demand for update was already huge, it became stronger when Vijay’s father SA Chandrasekar announced the actor’s political entry, which was ultimately denied by Vijay. He also released a statement saying that he has no connection with his father’s party and asked his fans not to join the party.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×