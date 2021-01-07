Thalapathy Vijay’s Master: Third promo shows ‘Vaathi’ in a ruthless action sequence

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master's makers have announced that they will be releasing new promos every day till the film's release.

In the third promo of Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Master, the makers have shown the ruthless avatar of Vijay in the film. He can be seen delivering some power packed punches and with a long pole, he can be seen teaching a ‘lesson’ or two to who look rowdies in a college campus. This is the third promo of the makers and they have promised to shared a promo every evening till the release of the film ahead of Pongal.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaarj, Master is set to hit the big screens on January 13. While the Tamil Nadu government had announced that they will relax the norms for theatres in the state further by allowing the cinema halls to function with full occupancy, a latest order from the center has asked the Tamil Nadu government to revoke the announcement and go back to allow only 50 percent audience in the cinema halls.

The film has Vijay as the main lead, while Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist. Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the leading lady. Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das and Santhnu Bhagyaraj will be seen playing key roles in the college drama. The film will have a Box Office clash with Eeswaran staring Silambarasan TR in the lead role. Master was supposed to hit the big screens in summer 2020. But the release got postponed owing to the pandemic situation.

