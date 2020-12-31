Thalapathy Vijay’s Master Vs Silambarasan TR’s Eeswaran: Which film are you looking ahead to watch on Pongal?

Staring Thalapathy Vijay and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles, Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, while Silambarasan TR and Nidhi Aggerwal's Eeswaran is directed by Suseenthiran.

After over 8 months, the theatres in Tamil Nadu are going to gain the old glory this Pongal as two films of Kollywood biggies Master and Eeswaran are releasing on Pongal. While Master is releasing on January 13, Eeswaran is releasing on January 14. Well, it goes without saying that both the films will gain massive hit at the Box Office as audience are getting to watch the film on the big screens after so many months. Both the films’ teasers were released on Diwali and they received tremendous positive applaud by the audience.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist. Malavika Mohanan will be playing the leading lady, while Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das will be seen in other key roles. The film was supposed to hit the big screens in Summer 2020. However, it did not happen owing to the pandemic situation.

Meanwhile, Eeswaran, with Silambarasan TR in the lead role, is directed by Suseenthiran. The film has Nidhhi Aggerwal as the leading lady. S Thaman has composed music for the rural entertainer. A couple of days back, Nidhhi Aggerwal announced on Twitter that the film’s audio tracks will be launched in a grand event on January 2. Take to the comments section below and let us know which of these films are you looking forward to watching.

Credits :Pinkvilla

