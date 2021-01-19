Thalapathy Vijay’s Master will cross lifetime collection of Bigil says Theatre Association Head

Tiruppur Subramaniam, who is also one of the investors in Master, thanked the makers of the film for waiting to release the film in theatres.

Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' was released on January 13, 2021, on the occasion of Pongal and it has been receiving a tremendous response from the fans. The film got released after a long wait and it has met with the hype that the makers had created ahead of its release. Now, Tiruppur Subramaniam, the Head of Tamil Nadu’s Theatre Association and Distribution, has said that he has hopes that Master will cross Bigil’s lifetime gross in Tamil Nadu this weekend.

He also added that Master has emerged to be the second highest grosser so far after Vijay’s Sarkar. Tiruppur Subramaniam, who is also one of the investors in Master, reportedly expressed how happy he was about the film’s response. He thanked Thalapathy Vijay and the Master team for waiting to give the film a theatrical release. Meanwhile, the college drama was the top-grossing film globally on the weekend of its release and the same was announced by the makers on Twitter.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor, while Vijay Sethupathi is the main antagonist. Malavika Mohanan is the leading lady. Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Gauri Kishan and Arjun Das are the other key actors of the film. The film was supposed to hit the big screens in the summer of 2020, but it did not happen owing to the pandemic. Meanwhile, Vijay’s next film will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

