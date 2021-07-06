Thalapathy Vijay’s next to be bankrolled by Allu Arjun’s father?

Thalapathy Vijay's next film is also said to be a bilingual.

Vijay is nothing short of a superstar as far as Tamil cinema is considered. Fans go crazy at the mere sight of him and his movies pull in the big bucks. Post Master that was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, he has signed Nelson Dilipkumar’s Beast that stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. This is his 65th film. Thalapathy 66 is touted to be a bilingual with Vamshi Paidipally and to be produced by Dil Raju. His 67th film is said to be with popular Tollywood production house, Geetha Arts, known for backing hit films like Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo, Magadheera, and others. This film is also said to be a bilingual. However, we need to wait for an official word on all these updates as only Thalapathy 65 is set in stone, as of now.

Coming back to Beast, the film is produced by Sun Pictures and also features Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh and Aparna Das in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander composes the music for the commercial entertainer. Anirudh’s score for Master was well received. The makers recently released the first look of the film which went super viral on the internet.

A schedule was already canned in Georgia, Europe while another one is presently going on in Chennai. A few days back, choreographer Jani’s birthday was celebrated on the sets. Vijay was seen giving him a tight hug. “Wishing our #Beast choreographer @AlwaysJani a very Happy Birthday! Birthday Celebrations #FromTheSetsOfBEAST (sic)," Sun Pictures’ official Twitter handle had tweeted.

