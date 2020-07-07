Thalapathy Vijay’s next: Vetrimaaran or Atlee; Whom do you want the Master actor to collaborate with? VOTE NOW

While the actor is listening to scripts by Soorarai Pottru director Sudha K Prasad, some reports suggest that he will be collaborating with Vetrimaaran for his 66th film.

At a time when Vijay is still awaiting the release of his next film Master, reports of his next three films have already been making the rounds. While it was reported sometimes back that Vijay will be joining hands with AR Murugadoss for his next film tentatively titled Thalapathy 65, hearsay has that his next film after Thalapathy 65 will be bankrolled by XB Film Creators, who have bankrolled his upcoming film Master. Tentatively titled Thalapathy 66, there are no further reports about the film’s cast and crew. Some reports suggest that the actor will be collaborating with Sri Thenandal Films for Thalapathy 67.

With this, speculations are rife about his next film. While the actor is listening to scripts by Soorarai Pottru director Sudha K Prasad, some reports suggest that he will be collaborating with Vetrimaaran for his 66th film. However, his fans have been expressing their desire to see the actor in Atlee’s direction yet again. So far, the actor-director duo has given three films namely Their, Mersal and the latest film Bigil. Let us know in the comments whom do you want to direct Vijay’s next film. Vertiamaaran or Atlee Kumar.

Meanwhile, Vetrimaaran’s last directorial venture was Asuran starring Dhanush. He has not yet officially revealed his next film. Atlee, on the other hand, directed Vijay’s Bigil in his last directorial venture. Hearsay has that he will be directing ’s next. There are no official reports on his next directorial venture. Take this poll below and let us know whom do you want Thalapathy Vijay to collaborate with, for his next film.

