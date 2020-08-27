Thalapathy Vijay’s niece Sneha Britto and Atharvaa Murali’s brother Akash tie the knot; See pics

The couple, who graduated in the same college in Singapore, got engaged in the month of December last year.

A while ago, the news about a wedding in Thalapathy Vijay’s family made the rounds on social media. Now, it has been revealed that Vijay’s niece Sneha Britto got hitched to popular Kollywood actor Atharva Murali’s brother Akash Murali. Photos from the wedding have taken over the internet as fans have shared them across all social media platforms. While Atharva was seen grinning ear to ear in all the photos, Vijay was not spotted in any of them.

Well, it looks like since the wedding happened during the lockdown, only a limited number of people were invited. The news about the couple’s relationship came up last year and in December 2019 they got engaged in Chennai’s Leela Palace. Akash Murali, son of the late legendary actor Murali, and Sneha Britto, niece of Thalapathy Vijay, graduated from Singapore. They were initially close friends and it eventually turned into love.

It is to be noted that Akash Murali is getting ready for his film debut and he also owns a restaurant. Sneha Britto is also involved in hotel industry and she also operates educational institutions. For the unversed, Sneha Britto is the granddaughter of SA Chandrasekhar, who is Vijay’s father. Her father, Xavier Britto owns a production company. Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Master is produced under Xavier Britto’s XB Film Creators. While Thalapathy Vijay will be seen as the leading actor and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist. The film also stars Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan.

