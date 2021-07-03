Thalapathy Vijay’s PHOTOS with the crew of Nelson Dilipkumar directorial Beast go viral
Actor Vijay’s next is Beast, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures. The film stars Pooja Hegde, Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh, Yogi Babu among others in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the flick. The first look and the second look posters of the movie were released on June 21 on the eve of Vijay's birthday and had gone viral. Thalapathy Vijay was seen with great swag with a gun in his hand.
Wishing our #Beast choreographer @AlwaysJani a very Happy Birthday!
Birthday Celebrations #FromTheSetsOfBEAST#HBDJaniMaster #HappyBirthdayJaniMaster@actorvijay @Nelsondilpkumar pic.twitter.com/dMK2fKmVbs
— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) July 2, 2021
In case, you didn’t know, the makers had shot the first schedule of the film in Georgia, Europe. Vijay was last seen in Master that had released in theatres on January 13, 2021. The film was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and also starred Vijay Sethupathi, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das and Malavika Mohanan amidst several others in the lead roles. Anirudh had composed the music.