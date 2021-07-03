  1. Home
Thalapathy Vijay’s PHOTOS with the crew of Nelson Dilipkumar directorial Beast go viral

Vijay is seen with spectacles and a beard that led many to wonder if this was his look in the film.
32006 reads Mumbai Updated: July 4, 2021 10:44 am
Actor Vijay’s next is Beast, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures. The film stars Pooja Hegde, Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh, Yogi Babu among others in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the flick. The first look and the second look posters of the movie were released on June 21 on the eve of Vijay's birthday and had gone viral. Thalapathy Vijay was seen with great swag with a gun in his hand. 

Speaking about Vijay’s reaction to Beast’s posters, director Nelson had said in a Twitter discussion that the actor doesn’t speak much, least of all speaking of his own triumph and mentioned that Vijay said it had come out well, giving Nelson the much-needed relief. Shootings are slowly getting kick-started again. Beast’s shooting kick-started two days ago at a private shooting site in Chennai. A photo has been released from the shooting site where dance choreographer Jani is seen celebrating his birthday with Thalapathy’s hands wrapped affectionately around him. Vijay is seen with spectacles and a beard that led many to wonder if this was his look in the film. 

In case, you didn’t know, the makers had shot the first schedule of the film in Georgia, Europe. Vijay was last seen in Master that had released in theatres on January 13, 2021. The film was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and also starred Vijay Sethupathi, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das and Malavika Mohanan amidst several others in the lead roles. Anirudh had composed the music.

