Thalapathy Vijay’s power packed action in Master’s new promo shows glimpse of his rugged avatar in the film

In the new promo of Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Master, the actor can be seen delivering some power packed punch dialogues while showing off his rugged avatar. The glimpse shows him challenging someone to touch him if the date. As soon as the promo was released, fans took to the comments section and lauded and expressed their excitement to hear ‘Vaathi’s’ voice for the first time from the film. It came as a treat to Vijay’s fans.

The film’s release was delayed due to the pandemic outbreak and it is being released on January 13 after a long wait. Other than Tamil, Master is getting released on the same date in various languages including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada. Staring Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethypathi as the main antagonist, Master has Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady.

It was revealed by the makers a couple of weeks back that the film has been awarded a U/A from the CBFC. The film also stars Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das among the others in key roles. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is bankrolled by XB Film Creators. It was revealed by the makers yesterday that there will be new promos of Vijay from the film every evening till the release date. Bankrolled by XB Film Creators, Master is one of the highly anticipated films of Kollywood.

