Thalapathy Vijay’s properties raided by IT officials yet again? Deets inside

It has been only a while since the IT raids at Kollywood star Vijay’s residence. Now, new reports claim that the same team of 8 officials is raiding the properties of the actor yet again. While there has been no official confirmation on this claim yet, many media reports are surfacing that the raid is being conducted at the actor’s Panaiyur residency. Earlier last month, the Bigil actor was escorted out of the sets of his upcoming film Master in Neyveli by the IT officials. The raids are being conducted in connection with his remuneration for his previous film, Bigil.

It is to be noted that the properties of Anbu Chezhian, who financed Bigil and the film’s producer AGS Entertainment, were also raided by the IT officials last month. It was earlier reported that the film, which had Vijay and Nayanthara in lead roles collected more than Rs 300 crore at the box office. Ahead of Bigil’s 100th day in theaters, Archana Kalpathi from AGS Entertainment, took to her Twitter space and thanked Vijay fans for their support.

Bigil, which was directed by Atlee, had Vijay in dual roles, one of a gangster father Rayappan and the other his son, Bigil, who was a football player turned coach. The film had Vivekh, Anand Raj, Yogi Babu in supporting roles. Following the raids, fans showed up at the sets of the film in Neyveli and expressed their support to the actor. A video surfaced online, in which Vijay could be seen climbing on top of a van, clicking selfies with his fans and greeting them. On the work front, Vijay’s next film Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was wrapped up recently. The film has Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah as female leads and Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist.