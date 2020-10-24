Thalapathy Vijay’s recent photoshoot with fans post lockdown take the internet by storm; See PICTURES

Fans of Thalapathy Vijay took to social media and shared the recent photos that they took with the actor.

Recently, Thalapathy Vijay’s photos from the funeral of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam surfaced online, and they were shared by his fans widely across all social media platforms. Now, his photos with his fans have surfaced online. It is reported that Vijay met with his fans for photo shoot which he conducts every year. As soon as these photos surfaced online, Thalapathy’s fans shared them across all social media platforms and took to the comments section to express their excitement.

On the work front, Vijay will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master. The film has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, while Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the leading lady, The film also stars Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj in key roles. Bankrolled by Xavier Brutto’s XB Film Creators, Anirudh Ravichander has composed music. Talking during an interview, the producer had confirmed that the film will get a theatrical release either on Diwali or on Pongal depending on when theatres reopen.

See the photos here:

Recently, he made the headlines after it was rumoured that AR Murugadoss and Vijay had a split up and his next film will not be directed by Murugadoss. Tentatively titled Thalapathy 65, it the director had earlier confirmed that his next film will be with Vijay. Reports suggested that the film will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Kajal Aggarwal, while having an online interaction, hinted at a possible reunion with Vijay in his next film. However, an official update about his next film is yet to be made.

