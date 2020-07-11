  1. Home
Thalapathy Vijay’s Sachin: Director John Mahendran opens up about the film’s sequel

The film shows Vijay playing the role of a bubbly college boy, while Genelia D’ Souza was seen playing the female lead.
Thalapathy Vijay’s one of the most loveable films is John Mahendran directorial Sachin. The film shows Vijay playing the role of a bubbly college boy, while Genelia D’Souza was seen playing the female lead. Bipasha Basu played an extended cameo, while Vadivelu was seen laying a supporting role. Other than the film’s feel-good climax, the story and Vijay’s comic expressions were top notch. The film can be watched time and again, yet it never fails to create the magic.

Now, in an interview with Behindwoods, the film’s director stated that he would like to see Vijay in the film’s sequel even if some other director helms it. He was quoted as saying to the web portal, “I would love to see the film’s sequel. The scenes of the film are still fresh. Not just me, even if someone else were to direct it, I would be happy to see Vijay's softer side in a film.”

Meanwhile, Vijay was last seen in Atlee directorial Bigil. Nayanthara played the female lead. He will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. Titled Master, the film has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan will be seen playing the female leads. Recently, the film’s producer Xavior Britto revealed that the film will be released either during this year’s Diwali or next year’s Pongal festival. He also stated that the film will not have a direct release on OTT platform.

