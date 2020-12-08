Thalapathy Vijay’s selfie from Master sets in Neyveli becomes the most retweeted Indian Tweet of 2020

The selfie was shared by Vijay when his fans showed up at the sets of Master in Neyveli, to extend their support to the actor

Year end is here and so are the updates on all the events happened during 2020. To start with, the most retweeted Indian Tweet has been revealed now, and it is Thalapathy Vijay’s selfie which he shared from the sets of Master. The selfie was shared when an IT raid was conducted in the residence and office of Thalapathy Vijay, and when he showed up to the sets of Master, he received massive support from his fans, who showed up on the sets of the film and cheered for him.

Overwhelmed by the support, Thalapathy Vijay climbed on top of a van and took a selfie with his fans in the background. A couple of days after fans shared photos of Vijay taking a selfie, the actor himself shared the photo which he took. Sharing the photo, he thanked the fans for support and love that they have been showering on him.

See the Tweet here:

Thank you Neyveli pic.twitter.com/cXQC8iPukl — Vijay (@actorvijay) February 10, 2020

Also Read: Shruti Haasan recalls enjoying 'heavy metal' sunsets in Goa as she shares a throwback VIDEO

The whole issue started when Bigil’s producer Archana Kalpathy shared a message on her Twitter space regarding the film’s success. Following the tweet, an IT raid was conducted at the AGS office, Archana Kalpathy’s residence, Thalapathy Vijay’s office and his residence. Vijay was escorted out of Master sets by the Income Tax officials when the issue came up. In the end, Vijay and AGS Entertainment were given a clean chit by the IT officials. As far as the film is concerned, it is expected that Master will hit the big screens on Pongal 2021.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×