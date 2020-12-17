Thalapathy Vijay’s Thirupaachi co star Benjamin requests financial aid for his treatment

Benjamin, who has shared the screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in Bhagavathy and Thirupaachi, has suffered a heart attack.

Kollywood actor Benjamin, who gained popularity after sharing screen space with Thalapathy Vijay as his friend in the film Thirupaachi, was recently diagnosed with a medical condition. He was recently admitted to a hospital in Salem after suffering a heart attack. However, he was advised to get further treatments at a private hospital in Bengaluru. Unable to afford to the treatment, Benjaman has now sought the help of his fans and industry friends financially.

Explaining his situation, Benjamin has posted a video on social media and requested people to help him. The video was reportedly shot when he was on his way to Karnataka for the treatment. Benjamin has appeared in small roles in several Kollywood films and is known for his role as Vijay’s friend in the blockbuster movie Thirupaachi. His role as Vadivelu’s neighbour in the National Award winning film of director Cheran titled Vetri Kodi Kattu is also a popular one.

He has shared the screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in yet another film of the actor titled Bhagavathi. Meanwhile, a couple of weeks back, actor Thavasi’s photo surfaced online, where he was seen in an unrecognisable condition. He posted a video explaining his condition and his battle against cancer. Several industry people including Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Sivakarthikeyan offered financial aid to the actor. However, he passed away weeks after receiving financial aid due to failure of treatment.

