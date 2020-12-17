Thalapathy Vijay’s viral selfie to pic of Chiranjeevi Sarja’s son: Top 10 viral South photos of 2020

As we are bidding adieu to the year 2020, here are all the top photos from the south that took the internet by storm.

The year of 2020 has been a topsy turvy journey for people across the world. While people across all the industries got affected due to the outbreak of the pandemic COVID 19, the entertainment industry received the biggest blow as theatres were shut down for more than 6 months and shootings of films were halted. However, some wonderful moments happened in the year and here we are with a list of 10 viral photos from the South entertainment industry in no particular order for a quick look back.

1. Thalapathy Vijay’s selfie from Master sets: Thalapathy Vijay made the headlines earlier this year after a photo of the actor taking selfie with his fans surfaced online. The whole issue started after an IT raid was conducted in the residence and office of Thalapathy Vijay, and when he showed up to the sets of Master, he received massive support from his fans. They showed up on the sets of the film and cheered for him. Overwhelmed by the support, Thalapathy Vijay climbed on top of a van and took a selfie with his fans in the background. A couple of days after fans shared photos of Vijay taking a selfie, the actor himself shared the photo which he took. Sharing the photo, he thanked the fans for support and love that they have been showering on him.

2. Photo of Chiranjeevi Sarja’s son: In what came as a happy news to the fans of late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, his wife Meghana Raj Sarja gave birth to a healthy baby boy in October this year. Photos of the little one were shared on social media with blessings and wishes of Chiranjeevi’s fans. Photos of Dhruva holding the baby in his hands and photos of the baby being placed next to Chiranjeevi’s photos went viral on social media a few hours after the news about the baby’s arrival surfaced online.

3. Rajinikanth’s Lamborghini drive: When the pandemic hit the globe and just when the city of Chennai was witnessing massive growth in the number of COVID cases, a picture of Rajinikanth driving his Lamborghini went viral on social media. After the photo surfaced, the actor received wrath of the fans as they questioned him how was he able to get out of the city at the time of lockdown. However, Chennai city commissioner clarified the issue stating that he had received permission for the same.

4. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s photos from their Goa trip: Lady Superstar Nayanthara took her first holiday to Goa amid COVID-19 scare with her beau Vignesh Shivan. After celebrating Onam with her family in Kochi, Nayan went on a short trip to her favourite place and celebrated Vignesh Shivan’s birthday there. Vignesh took to his social media space and shared some stunning photos of the actress as she was seen in her white evening gown.

5. Photo of Yash and Radhika Pandit’s baby boy: After teasing their fans with glimpses of their baby boy, Kannada star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit shared the photo of their baby boy for the first time on Instagram in the month of May. As soon as the photo surfaced online, it took over the internet as fans of the KGF star shared it across all social media platforms.

6. Engagement photos of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj: Rana Daggubati got engaged to his lady love Miheeka Bajaj on May 20 in Hyderabad amid lockdown. The first set of photos of the couple were shared widely by the fans on social media. In the photos, Rana was seen in a white shirt and white dhothi, while Miheeka was seen in a traditional South Indian saree.

7. Vijay Sethupathi’s first look as Muttiah Muralitharan: Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi saw the wrath of people after the motion poster of the Muttiah Muralitharan biopic 800 was released. Directed by MS Sripathy, Muttiah Muralitharan biopic was called off eventually and Vijay Sethupathi even issued a statement saying that the cricketer requested him to drop out of the film.

8. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aadujeevitham team’s selfie from Jordan: The cast and crew of the southern film Aadujeevitham were stuck in Jordon after the international travel bans were imposed across the globe. The team of Aadujeevitham along with the lead star Prithviraj Sukumaran was in Jordon's Wadi Rum area where they were shooting for the film. But, later on, due to the Coronavirus outbreak across the world, the team of the Blessy directorial got stranded there. The team shared a selfie from Jordan, while saying that they were doing okay, and appealed to the government to be brought back to the country.

9. Thalapathy Vijay’s photo with Nelson Dilipkumar and Kalanidhi Maaran: It was announced earlier this month that Thalapathy Vijay’s next film will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures and it will be directed by Nelson DIlipkumar. Sun Pictures revealed the news with a video of Vijay, Nelson Dilipumar and Kalanidhi Maaran having a light conversation. Photos of the moment were shared widely on social media. It was also reported sometimes back that the makers will reveal the film’s title on New Year’s eve.

10. Photo of the Mega cousins and Pawan Kalyan from Niharika Konidella’s wedding: Niharika Konidella’s wedding happened on the last month of the year, and it was the talk of the town. With photos and videos of the wedding and pre wedding ceremony making the rounds on social media, all eyes were on the wedding. However, when the mega cousins posed for a family photo with their significant others, and when Pawan Kalyan made his stylish entrance to the wedding, it was nothing less than goosebumps-inducing.

