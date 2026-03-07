Thalapathy Vijay, Sangeetha Divorce: Actor’s wife files for residential rights after video with Trisha goes viral; REPORTS

Thalapathy Vijay and his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, are in the headlines after reports of their divorce surfaced on the internet. Now, it seems that Sangeetha has filed a fresh petition asking the superstar to grant her rights to their matrimonial house in addition to alimony.

Did Thalapathy Vijay’s wife Sangeetha file for residential rights?

According to ongoing reports from Gulte and India Today, Thalapathy Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, has filed a fresh petition against the actor seeking rights to their matrimonial residence.

As per the reports, the 51-year-old has sought the right to stay in their matrimonial home or to be provided with alternative accommodation. According to the petition, “Vijay made it clear that she would not be permitted to reside in the matrimonial home if she chose to approach the court for legal separation.”

In this regard, the celebrity wife has also asked for the payment of fair and reasonable permanent alimony. Reportedly, Sangeetha has sought interim relief to ensure she is not left without accommodation during the legal proceedings. However, these claims remain speculative for now, as no official confirmation has been made.

Earlier, there were reports that Vijay and Sangeetha had decided to settle their divorce, with the actor apparently agreeing to pay Rs 250 crore as alimony.

Interestingly, the fresh petition against the actor surfaced after the actor and his alleged lover, Trisha Krishnan, appeared together at a wedding reception. In a paparazzi video, the actors were spotted wearing coordinated outfits and arriving at and leaving the event together in the same car.

Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha’s relationship

Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam got married on August 25, 1999. During nearly 27 years of marriage, the couple became parents to two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha.

However, it was recently reported that the actor’s wife is seeking a divorce, alleging that the actor committed adultery by having an extramarital affair with an actress. Moreover, the report also indicated that the actor had deserted his wife and children, causing them emotional and physical distress.

Additionally, the alleged relationship with the actress reportedly led his wife and children to endure public humiliation as well.

ALSO READ: Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy Wedding: Allu Arjun gives warm welcome to new family member, bride shares UNSEEN moments