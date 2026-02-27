Thalapathy Vijay-Sangeetha Divorce: What demands have likely been made by his wife to the actor? Find Out

Thalapathy Vijay and his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam got married on August 25, 1999. After nearly 27 years of marriage, the celebrity wife has reportedly filed for divorce from the actor, citing adultery and mental distress. Reports further suggest that Sangeetha has sought a substantial settlement from the actor.

Is Thalapathy Vijay’s wife Sangeetha seeking a massive amount from actor?

According to ongoing reports, Sangeetha has requested a significant financial settlement as part of the divorce proceedings. It is also claimed that she has sought ownership of their house in Neelankarai following the divorce.

Moreover, she has reportedly asked that the actor bear her legal expenses. In addition, Sangeetha has allegedly demanded permanent alimony from Vijay. However, these claims are based solely on reports, and no official confirmation has been provided so far.

Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha’s relationship

For those unaware, Thalapathy Vijay and his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam got married on August 25, 1999. Sangeetha is a Sri Lankan Tamil and the daughter of a wealthy entrepreneur.

The couple married in both Hindu and Christian ceremonies, honouring their respective family roots and customs. During their nearly 27-year marriage, they became parents to two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha.

Over the years, the couple appeared together on multiple occasions at public events and gatherings. However, in recent times, Sangeetha has largely stayed away from the public eye, with only a rare paparazzi appearance alongside her son.

Reportedly, Sangeetha has alleged that Vijay had an extramarital affair with an actress, which she claims to have discovered in April 2021. According to the reports, the actor allegedly assured her that he would end the relationship. However, it is claimed that he continued the affair, leading her to endure emotional, mental, and even physical distress.

She has also reportedly alleged that the actor restricted her personal freedom and financial security. Additionally, she has claimed that he continued to travel abroad and attend public events with the said actress.

As of now, reports suggest that Vijay has been accused of desertion, adultery, and mental cruelty. However, these remain unverified claims, and no official confirmation has been made so far.

ALSO READ: Is Thalapathy Vijay's extramarital affair with an actress the reason behind wife Sangeetha filing for divorce? Report